Missing Spanish Fork man found dead near Spanish Fork Peak

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — The body of a missing Spanish Fork man was found on Saturday just east of Spanish Fork City, according to a press release from city officials.

The man — identified as Joshua Clarke — had been missing since March 13, 2024, according to Lt. Cory Slaymaker with the Spanish Fork Police Department.

Officials said a family member was searching in “the mountain area of Spanish Fork Peak,” and was using a drone. When conducting their search, they found what they believed to be the body of Joshua Clarke.

Joshua Clarke (Courtesy of Spanish Fork Police)

Clarke’s body was recovered from the area with the help of a Department of Public Safety Helicopter and a Utah County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team. The body was then sent to the Utah State Medical Examiner, where an autopsy and positive identification were performed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Clarke family during this difficult time,” Slaymaker said in the release. “We thank all the volunteers who have assisted with searches over the past couple of months in an attempt to locate Joshua Clarke.”

What to do when speaking to law enforcement about a missing person

More than 600,000 people go missing each year in the United States, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Here are some suggestions to keep in mind if someone you know goes missing.

Utah officials suggest taking notes on interactions with law enforcement to keep track of details such as officer names, dates and times of interactions, the case number and what the officers say.

When working with local law enforcement to report a missing person, it is recommended one shares as much information as possible about the missing person, including but not limited to:

Full name or nicknames.

Recent photos.

Date of birth and age at the time they disappeared.

Gender/sex.

Detailed physical description (including unique scars or tattoos).

Date of disappearance.

Medical conditions.

Last known location.

Social media accounts.

