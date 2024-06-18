UPDATE: Missing Somerville man found

Jun. 18—A missing 76-year-old Somerville man was found by rescuers Tuesday afternoon and transported to a hospital, dehydrated but otherwise in good condition, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Morgan County deputies, the Brindlee Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, Morgan County Rescue Squad and Huntsville Cave Rescue were involved in the search off Adams Street in Somerville.

"The subject went to check on his dog, but did not return," the Sheriff's Office said before he was located.

The wooded area behind Adams Street is dense and has a bluff with a large drop-off.

Once on the scene, deputies deployed multiple drones and an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency helicopter to scan the area, deputies said, and performed an extensive ground search.

