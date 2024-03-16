Missing SC paramedic found dead in Dillon County, police say

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The body of missing Marion County paramedic Phonesia Machado-Fore was found Friday night outside of Lake View in Dillon County, the sheriff’s office said on Saturday.

Machado-Fore, 52, was last seen Tuesday at her home on Wildwood Loop in Marion.

Authorities recovered her body about 6:15 p.m. on Friday, with an autopsy scheduled for Monday in Dilon County.

“Mrs. Fore was one of us, a fellow first responder. Her death is senseless. Our community has suffered a tremendous loss,” Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said in a statement. “My team and I will not stop until we bring the person or persons responsible for her death to justice.”

On Friday morning, the New Mexico State Police contacted Marion County sheriff’s deputies to alert them that Machado-Fore’s BMW was involved in the murder of one of their officers.

A multi-jurisdiction team worked to identify the driver and locate Machado-Fore, which drew investigators to the Dillon County property.

Overnight, New Mexico authorities identified the driver of Machado-Fore’s vehicle as Jaremy Smith of Marion. Warrants have been issued for him in connection with the murder of police officer Justin Hare.

