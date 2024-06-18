Missing SC man’s body found months after pair were charged with murder, sheriff says

A body found in the woods Monday was confirmed to be a man who was reported missing last year, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

In a news release, Sheriff Leon Lott said the remains discovered in the 7400 block of Springbank Drive were confirmed to be Morgan Duncan. The 27-year-old Columbia resident was last seen Nov. 28, 2023 at his home in the 200 block of Springtree Drive, according to the release.

At about 8:45 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call about a body being discovered, the sheriff’s department said. A person was walking in the woods found the remains, according to the release.

After deputies determined that the remains appeared to be human the Richland County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and used dental records to confirm that it was Duncan who had been discovered, the sheriff’s department said.

Information about Duncan’s cause of death was not available.

Morgan Duncan was reported missing by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Although Duncan’s remains were only just discovered, two people were arrested in February in connection to his death, according to the release.

On Feb. 1 , 41-year-old Eric Greene was charged with murder, the sheriff’s department said. Days later on Feb. 6, 28-year-old Julivia Waller also was charged with murder as well as fleeing custody and resisting arrest, according to the release.

No bond was set for either Green or Waller and both remain behind bars in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, jail records show.

There was no word about a motive for the killing, or when it happened, but the death continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s department and coroner’s office.

“At least we are able to give the family the remains so they can have a proper burial’ said Lott said in the release. “Telling a mom their child has been killed is one of the hardest things I have to do as sheriff, but being able to find their loved ones give them a little bit of peace.”