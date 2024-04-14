Missing Sacramento State student makes contact with family, parents say

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento State student who has been missing for over a week, recently made contact with her parents, according to her father.

•Video Above: ‘We’re torn apart’: Parents of Sacramento State student reported missing in Southern California

23-year-old Noelle M. Lynch was reported to have not been heard from since April 3 after she left her Granite Bay home following a fight with her parents. The next day, her mother and father said they received a short phone call from her that said she was in an accident and located in Southern California. Los Angeles police reported she was last seen in Inglewood.

Family, police seeking public help to locate Sac State student who went missing in Southern California

Noelle Lynch’s father, Mark Lynch, told FOX40 that she called home on Saturday night. Her mother, Kellie Lynch, confirmed the news on social media.

“We would like to extend our gratitude for all of your prayers for locating our daughter Noelle,” Kellie Lynch said. “Those prayers have been answered and Noelle has reached out to us. Please, we ask that you respect our family’s privacy at this difficult time. And know that we will share updates with you when we can.”

There are still many unanswered questions about where Noelle Lynch has been. Her parents said she sounded calm over the phone, however, they don’t have a way to call her back. She has yet to return home but the Lynch’s said they’re happy to know their daughter is alive.

