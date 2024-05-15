Missing at-risk woman last seen in Santa Rosa

(KRON) — Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing at-risk woman. The Petaluma Police Department (PPD) announced Wednesday that Lindsay Kristine Krajecki was last seen on May 8 near Doyle Park in Santa Rosa.

Krajecki, 43, was last seen wearing a dark jacket, white tank top and orange pants, PPD said. She is often in the Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sacramento areas. Krajecki owns a cellphone, but it is currently turned off, police said.

Ivy League graduate vanishes in East Bay after running away from psych hospital

She is considered at-risk due to an undisclosed medical diagnosis and not having access to her required medication.

Petaluma police said anyone with information about Krajecki’s whereabouts is asked to contact PPD at 707-778-4372 or call your local police agency.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.