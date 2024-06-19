Missing at-risk woman last seen in Hayward

(KRON) — An at-risk woman has been reported missing out of the East Bay since last week, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday on Facebook. Michelle Azpeitia was last seen on June 14 leaving her Hayward home around 10 p.m. on the 1500 block of 172nd Avenue.

Azpeitia, 61, is described to be a white woman with light red/gray hair and brown eyes, the sheriff’s office said. She stands 5-foot-6 and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pajama pants, possibly with a skull pattern, and a black shirt.

Michelle Azpeitia, 61, was last seen on June 14 in Hayward (Alameda County Sheriff’s Office).

Authorities said, “it is unlike Michelle to leave home without alerting family.” It is unknown if Azpeitia has a cell phone or money on her.

Azpeitia’s family initially reported her missing to the Hayward Police Department, but the ACSO has taken over the investigation.

ACSO says if anyone locates Azpeitia, call 9-1-1 or your local law enforcement agency.

