Missing at-risk man, 87, last seen in Oakland

(KRON) — An at-risk man has been reported missing, the Oakland Police Department announced in a news release. Fu Sheng Yee, 87, was last seen Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of 38th Avenue.

Yee is described as a Chinese man, 5 feet tall and 110 pounds with a light skin complexion, according to OPD. He has grey hair and black hair and black eyes. His family says Yee is in “good physical condition.”

He is considered to be at risk because of his age and that he suffers from Dementia, OPD said.

Warehouse in Antioch engulfed in flames as crews investigate cause of fire

He was last seen wearing an all-light tan sweatsuit. Yee is known to often visit areas in Oakland, such as Chinatown and the Eastmont AC Transit Station. According to OPD, he also visits the Bayfair Mall in San Leandro and the Bayfair Mall AC Transit Station.

OPD says anyone with information about Yee’s location is asked to call the department’s Missing Person’s Unit at 510-238-3641.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.