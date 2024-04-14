Missing: Raytown police issue Silver Alert for missing 63-year-old man

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a missing 63-year-old man.

William A. Bunce was last seen at 6124 Raytown Road when he signed out of the Alpine Breeze nursing home and did not return on Friday, April 12, at 3 p.m.

See the latest headlines in Kansas City and across Kansas, Missouri

He is white, 6-foot-2, weighing 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Anyone who has seen the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or has any information should call 911 or the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.