Missing Pueblo woman has ties to Westcliffe, Cañon City

(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking community members in Westcliffe and Cañon City to be on the lookout for an 18-year-old woman who is missing out of Pueblo.

CCSO posted about the missing woman on behalf of her family on Sunday, May 5. CCSO said 18-year-old Andie Carsten has family in Westcliffe and may also be travelling to Cañon City. She was reported missing to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), and the family is hoping someone has seen her in the last 11 days in Southern Colorado.

Courtesy: Custer County Sheriff’s Office

If you have seen Carsten, you are asked to contact PPD at (719) 553-2502.

