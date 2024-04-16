‘Critical missing’ woman located, sheriff’s office says

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning that the 49-year-old woman missing since Friday has been located.

Amy Evans was located by investigators out of the area late Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. They met with her to verify that she was safe.

Additional details were not released.

Her husband spoke with News Center 7 about the disappearance during News Center 7 at 6:00.

“I believe she got into a car with somebody she knows and she got into a situation that she can’t get out of now,” Elden Evans said.

He said he remembered seeing the car she got into a few times.

This is the vehicle believed to have picked up Amy Evans on Friday evening, the Preble County Sheriff's Office said. Evans is now listed by the sheriff's office as a critical missing. (Courtesy: Preble County Sheriff's Office)



