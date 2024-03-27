Missing Portsmouth teen found dead following search. What we know.

A Portsmouth teen reported missing after leaving work on Saturday has been found dead.

According to Middletown police, the body of Owen Cameron, 17, was found late Wednesday morning partially submerged in water near the Newport State Airport.

Police said that at 11:17 a.m., Middletown police, along with the Newport and Portsmouth police departments and U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force members searched the area around the airport utilizing all terrain vehicles, finding Cameron's body.

The body was recovered by the Rhode Island State Medical Examiner's office, who will conduct an investigation into the manner of death. Police said no foul play is suspected at this time.

Portsmouth schools Superintendent Thomas Kenworthy issued a letter to the school community Wednesday afternoon saying Cameron was currently a student at Portsmouth High School and "was recently focused on pursuing a career as an electrician."

Kenworthy said all of the district's schools will offer counseling support on Thursday and anytime that is needed in the coming weeks.

"Our thoughts are with Owen’s family and friends and we will be respecting their privacy during this difficult period," Kenworthy wrote.

Middletown police said Cameron was last seen on March 23 when he left his job on foot at Anthony's Seafood on Aquidneck Avenue at approximately 7:15 p.m.

.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Missing Portsmouth teen Owen Cameron found dead in Middletown