Missing Perry Township girl found safe in Cleveland, adult suspect facing charges

Federal and local authorities say they were able to safely locate a missing Perry Township teenager late Monday evening in Cleveland.

The U.S. Marshals Northern District of Ohio in Cleveland, Cleveland Police Department and Perry Township Police Department worked to recover the 14-year-old girl who had been reported missing since Saturday. She was seen leaving a friend's residence, according to a news release from the marshal's office.

"The ability to respond and recover these children quickly can make all the difference in bringing them home safely," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott via the release. "We are very proud of the work of our team and our police partners investigating this case."

Perry police reached out to the U.S. Marshal's Missing Child Unit for assistance in the matter, and investigators began jointly looking into the girl's disappearance. The investigation led authorities to the 3000 block of West 60th Street in Cleveland, which is where she was found.

After recovering the girl, the Cleveland police made an arrest of a 20-year-old man who's alleged to be involved with the girl's disappearance.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.

"I encourage parents to take this opportunity to have open and honest conversations with your children about safety, communication and responsibility," said Perry Police Chief Bryan D. Taylor in a Tuesday statement posted on Facebook. "Together, we can continue to prioritize the well-being and security of our youth."

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Missing Perry Township teen girl found by authorities in Cleveland