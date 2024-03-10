Missing Oklahoma teen’s family holds out hope three months after his disappearance

KANSAS, Okla. – The second large-scale search for an Oklahoma teen who’s been missing for almost three months failed to turn up any leads on Saturday.

A group of volunteers searched a nine-mile stretch of highway between Kansas, Okla. and Kenwood on all-terrain vehicles.

They’re searching for Trey Glass, 19, of Kansas, Okla. He was last seen on Dec. 17 around 9:30 p.m. at Wilkerson’s Ranch. The 187-acre ranch is owned by former Kansas, Okla. Police Chief Mike Wilkerson.

“The items recovered had no evidentiary value,” said Delaware County Sheriff James Beck about Saturday’s search.

This was the second large-scale search organized by the missing teen’s family.

“I was watching TV and the dog started barking,” Wilkerson said of Trey’s appearance on his property.

Wilkerson said he saw the intoxicated teen standing between his house and the shop.

“He was too drunk to walk,” Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson said he offered the teen a ride home, but he said Glass declined – instead asking if he could cut through his field.

It is believed Trey may have crossed Wilkerson’s land, crossed the Cherokee Turnpike and headed toward his residence, an apartment complex on Cherokee Street.

Wilkerson said law enforcement searched a spring, pond and a hand-dug well on his property looking for the teen.

Glass’s cell phone was recovered on the side of Road 550 on Dec. 23 near Wilkerson’s Ranch.

“He needs to be found for the sake of his family,” Wilkerson said.

Trey is a member of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians.

The National Crime Information Center says Native Americans go missing at higher rates than the general public.

In 2020, there were nearly 9,600 Native Americans reported missing.

Shaking with grief and emotion, Elmer Glass, Trey’s father, described the last time he saw Trey on Dec. 15, two days before Wilkerson reported seeing him.

“He came into my room around 9 asking me for two dollars,” Elmer Glass said. “I had some money, but I didn’t want to give it to him that late – I wanted him to stay close to home so I told him I would give him the money the next morning.”

Around 11 p.m. the father went to Trey’s bedroom, but the teen was gone.

“I looked outside and couldn’t find him,” Elmer Glass said.

He didn’t think his son would be gone long.

“Sometimes he would do that,” Elmer Glass said.

After missing for almost three days, Janice Glass called the Kansas Police Department, which covers the 752-person community, to report her youngest son missing.

“She was told she needed to wait 24 hours,” said Emma Glass, Trey’s cousin. “She (Janice) called the next day and filed a missing person’s report over the phone.

As the days went by the family grew increasingly frustrated after receiving little or no word from the Kansas Police Department on the teen, she said.

Later a United Keetoowah Band law enforcement officer contacted the family and took a face-to-face report, Emma Glass said.

Trey’s cousin said after a week passed with no word from the Kansas Police Department the family contacted the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance.

The Cherokee Nation Marshals is handling the investigation with assistance from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department.

Janice and Elmer Glass still believe their youngest son is alive. Trey’s parents described their son as “shy” and a kid who “loved to play marbles.” The teen was a senior at Kansas High School and loved to fish with his dad on Lake Eucha.

“He’s not in trouble,” said his dad. “I just want him home – I just love him so much – I just want him home.”

“I still have his Christmas presents ready for him to come home and open them,” said Janice Glass.

“I just want him home,” she said.

“He just went with the wrong guy that night,” said Elmer Glass.

Law enforcement confirmed Trey was last seen with two friends – a juvenile – and a 23-year-old man.

Elmer Glass said he went by the younger boy’s house the next morning to ask about Trey.

“He just said for a while they were at his house,” Glass said.

Beck declined to discuss any specific information the two friends gave to authorities.

Glass is 5’7”, 130 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants. Glass is also said to have a medical condition. He has a small heart tattoo on his pinky finger and a seven-inch scar on the back of his leg.

Persons with information on the teen’s whereabouts, or what might have happened to him, are encouraged to call the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 253-4531 or Cherokee Nation Marshal Service investigator Bronson McNiel at (918) 207-3800.

Last June the federal government announced new efforts to “aid in the prevention and response to missing or murdered Indigenous people.”

On March 6, 2024, the Department of the Interior and the Department of Justice issued the government’s response to the “Not One More: Findings and Recommendations of the Not Invisible Act Commission.”

This response document details testimony from hundreds of families who have experienced the loss of a loved one, and from human trafficking survivors.

You can read more about this crisis at https://www.doi.gov/priorities/missing-and-murdered-indigenous-peoples.

