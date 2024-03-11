The Schenectady Police Department confirmed on Sunday the death of a missing infant who was the subject of an Amber Alert in New York.

The infant, 11-month-old Halo Branton, was reported missing at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday in Schenectady, New York, prompting a search involving multiple agencies focused on the area centered around the General Electric campus, said Schenectady police officer Ryan Macherone during a Sunday briefing. An Amber Alert was issued about 10 a.m. Sunday.

The infant was located Sunday afternoon within the General Electric campus and taken to a local hospital. During the press briefing on Sunday, Macherone announced that the baby had died.

Initially categorized as a missing person's case, Macherone said during the briefing that it is now being treated as a criminal investigation.

Further details regarding the incident were not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Missing NY infant from Amber Alert dies; investigation underway