Missing Nashville woman's body found in creek; homicide detectives search for car, clues

Metro Police have identified a missing 44-year-old Nashville woman as the person pulled from Whites Creek near Buena Vista Pike Saturday.

Emily Bradley was reported missing on Feb. 21.

She was last seen Feb. 18 leaving her home on Norvel Avenue, police said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has revealed Bradley's apparent cause of death as blunt force trauma, and cold case/homicide detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are continuing their search for her missing gray Chevrolet Cruze with Florida tag 086PML, police said.

The car has a noticeable dent in the trunk.

Anyone with information on Bradley’s death or her missing vehicle are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Missing Nashville woman Emily Bradley's body found in creek