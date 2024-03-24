Missing mother’s body found in garbage truck in Virginia, police say

One person was arrested after police in Virginia say they found a missing mother’s body in a garbage truck.

On March 21, officers responded to a home in Woodbridge to investigate a missing person report, according to a news release from the Prince William County Police Department.

Family members of 30-year-old Taty’ana Zakiyyah Cooks were concerned for her well-being when she didn’t pick up her child from daycare, police said.

Officials learned that Cooks’ car was being driven by an acquaintance, 28-year-old Brendon Devon White, according to police. Investigators also learned that Cooks’ personal items were still inside her home.

The next day, March 22, while authorities were in the area investigating, they stopped a garbage truck. Inside, they later found Cooks’ body, police said.

“To lose a friend like you in this type of manner has my heart broken,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“I am in such a disbelief that your beautiful life was taken from you so shortly,” another person posted on Facebook.

Other evidence led investigators to believe that White was involved in Cooks’ death, according to police.

White was charged with murder and was later arrested, police said.

Police did not release a cause of death for Cooks.

Attorney information for White was not available in court records.

Woodbridge is about a 90 mile drive north of Richmond.

