Missing mother of 5 found dead in Texas woods, police say. Now, boyfriend arrested

One person has been arrested after police say they found the body of a missing Texas woman in a wooded area.

Jasmine Muldoon was reported missing May 5, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Muldoon, 25, was a mother of five, according to a missing person’s flyer.

“She was quirky, amazing. Very funny,” Muldoon’s mom, Dewana Bowman, told KPRC.

On May 6, Muldoon’s body was found in a wooded area, north of Livingston, police said. Officials then put out a warrant for Muldoon’s boyfriend, 23-year-old De’Andre Shermail Wright, on a charge of first-degree murder.

Bowman told KHOU that Wright had been abusive to Muldoon in the past.

“She was my first born baby, she made me a mom,” Bowman told the news outlet. “He took my daughter’s life away from us.”

On May 8, officials said they located and arrested Wright. He is being held at the Polk County Jail.

A cause of death was not released.

Attorney information for Wright was not available.

