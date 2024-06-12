Missing mom ID’d 40 years after her body was found in the Columbia River in Tri-Cities

Patricia Kay Rodriguez stopped at a Yakima restaurant on her way to work in 1983 and was never seen again.

For more than 40 years, the disappearance of the mother of four haunted her family and stumped detectives.

Now, with the help of DNA testing, they know her body turned up nearly three years later about 85 miles away in the Tri-Cities.

The mystery of some partial remains pulled from the Columbia River near the blue bridge in Kennewick has been laid to rest thanks to a Texas-based forensic firm, the Benton County coroner and detectives.

It’s been nine months since Coroner Bill Leach and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office exhumed the remains of a Jane Doe from her grave in Richland’s Resthaven Cemetery.

Officials from the Benton County Coroner’s Office and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office lift a box in September 2023 with the remains of an unidentified woman buried at a Richland cemetery nearly 40 years ago.

Leach was working with the Spokane Medical Examiner’s Office and Texas-based Othram Labs on trying to identify the woman.

She had been buried there since she was found in the river on Sept. 2, 1986, by construction workers on the Highway 395 blue bridge.

An autopsy at the time showed she’d given birth to at least one child, and officials were hoping that clue could lead to identifying family members.

After at least one false positive result, the coroner, detectives and Othram were able to find one of Rodriguez’s relatives living in the Midwest.

Officials from the Benton County Coroner’s Office and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office document in September 2023 the exhumation of an unidentified woman’s remains from 1986.

From there they found one of her daughters in North Dakota.

Rodriguez was 33 when she went missing from Yakima, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

She was last seen at the Peking Palace in Yakima after leaving to go to her office. Investigators found her car at the restaurant.

Benton County sheriff’s officials say many of the circumstances around her disappearance remain a mystery.

“We have reviewed relevant reports to the extent that they still exist,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement to the Tri-City Herald. “Information and witnesses from this period have been difficult to reach due to relocation, name changes and/or death.”

Check back for more on this breaking story.