Missing mom, child found dead in ditch on eve of custody hearing, Texas officials say

A missing mother and child have been found dead at a Texas park on the eve of a custody hearing, officials said.

Savannah Kriger and her 3-year-old son Kaiden were at the center of a now-canceled Amber Alert after they were reported missing on Monday, March 18, KENS reported.

The search is over following the discovery of two bodies in a ditch at Tom Slick Park in San Antonio, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said at a March 19 news briefing.

On Monday, deputies responded to a call for a welfare check at Kriger’s home on the city’s southwest side, Salazar said. But when they arrived, there were no vehicles at the residence and seemingly nobody was home.

That morning, Kriger left work early and picked Kaiden up from day care for a doctor’s appointment — but family members soon became concerned when they couldn’t get in touch with her, according to investigators.

Eventually, a family member came to the home and let deputies inside, Salazar said. Salazar wouldn’t specify what deputies found, but it made them worried for the safety of Kriger and Kaiden.

Additionally, investigators learned Kriger was involved in a child custody battle over Kaiden with the boy’s father.

The search led investigators to Kriger’s car, abandoned near Tom Slick Park, according to Salazar.

In a nearby ditch, park police and deputies found bodies believed to be Kriger and Kaiden, he said. There was also a gun, which appears to have been used to kill them both, Salazar said.

Currently, Kriger is the only suspect, he added.

Deputies are investigating whether the custody fight played a role.

“She did have possession of the child but my understanding is very soon, I think today, there was supposed to be some sort of a hearing regarding the ongoing custody of that baby,” he said.

Salazar said it is a “possible” murder-suicide.

Officials say the boy’s father has been cooperating with investigators.

Family of four killed in mystery fire now being investigated as homicide, Texas cops say

Texas town’s mayor, school board president both accused of trafficking coke, feds say

Woman drowns baby in hotel bathtub, then throws body in dumpster, Minnesota cops say