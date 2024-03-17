Missing Mizzou student Riley Strain’s bank card found near river in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than a week after University of Missouri student Riley Strain disappeared while on a fraternity trip in Nashville, his bank card has been discovered on an embankment near Tennessee’s Cumberland River.

Police made the announcement about the bank card on Sunday, just hours after crews were called out to the river to recover a floating body. The Nashville Fire Department said the individual surfaced from the water wearing a “maroon colored shirt and does not fit the description of the missing student.”

Missing Missouri student: Retracing Riley Strain’s steps in downtown Nashville

On March 8, Strain was asked to leave Luke’s 32 Bridge, a bar owned by country singer Luke Bryan, after only being served one alcoholic drink and two waters, according to TC Restaurant Group.

“At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs,” the company said in a statement released one week after the incident.

Police in Tennessee are searching for Riley Strain, who was last seen by friends at a Nashville bar Friday, March 8, 2024. (Courtesy: Family of Riley Strain)

Surveillance video from the Downtown Smoke & Vape Shop caught Strain stumbling and falling in a parking lot around 9:45 p.m. Then, at 9:47 p.m., surveillance footage caught Strain crossing the street.

Strain’s last phone ping was near James Robertson Parkway and Gay Street between 9:55 p.m. and 10 p.m. Detectives said the last phone conversation Strain had with one of his friends was also during that same time period, but the ping covered about a two-mile radius and didn’t give them a direction of travel or any more details about where Strain might have gone.

Riley Strain’s family still searching 1 week after he was reported missing in Nashville

A friend of the 22-year-old called 911 on Saturday, March 9, after saying he went to the Central Police Precinct and called the sheriff’s office to file a missing person’s report.

Investigators previously said there had been no indication of foul play or of Strain being involved in any type of fight or argument.

Strain is 6-feet, 5-inches tall, with a slender build, blonde hair, and blue eyes, according to his family. If you see Strain or have any information about where he may be, you are asked to call the MNPD at 615-862-8600.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.