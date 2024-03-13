Missing Missouri Student: New video helps piece together where Riley Strain went after leaving Broadway bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 has obtained new surveillance video from a downtown Nashville business that helps establish where a missing University of Missouri student went after leaving a Broadway bar Friday night.

Riley Strain, 22, was reportedly in town for a fraternity formal with his fraternity brothers. His friends told authorities he disappeared after reportedly being kicked out of Luke Bryan’s bar on Friday, March 8.

From there, surveillance video helps piece together where Strain allegedly went.

Missing Missouri Student: Crews search along Cumberland River for clues connected to Riley Strain’s disappearance

New surveillance video from Downtown Smoke & Vape Shop on Church Street showed Strain near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Church Street after leaving Luke Bryan’s bar. Strain appeared to stumble to the ground, then got up and kept walking.

“We feel like when he came out, because they had been to a couple of other places, that he had got turned around on the direction,” said Chris Whiteid, Strain’s stepfather.

Strain’s friend said they tried to find him based on his last Snapchat location. That didn’t provide any answers, so they called police on Saturday afternoon, March 9.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed Strain’s cell phone was off, adding that his family last tracked his cellphone location to Gay Street and James Robertson Parkway, which is very close to the cell tower where his phone last pinged, and less than a mile from Luke Bryan’s bar on Broadway.

Surveillance video from Metro police shows Strain near the intersection of Gay Street and 1st Avenue North, just before 10 p.m. Friday.

Police release surveillance video in missing University of Missouri student case

On Tuesday, March 12, authorities searched the Cumberland River for clues and did not find anything.

Strain’s fraternity brothers said they were not ready to comment on his disappearance.

News 2 reached out to Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s office for comment. We were referred to the director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife Benton McDonough, who released the following statement:

“As the Director of Nightlife, let me begin by saying that our thoughts and prayers are with Riley Strain and his family during this difficult time. Nashville is a great city with a vibrant nightlife and we want visitors to have a great and memorable time, but we also want them to be mindful of their surroundings. We would remind visitors to know your limits when it comes to alcohol intake, always travel in groups, and be sure you have a plan in place for returning to your hotel, whether that be by cab or rideshare. While we have plenty of officers stationed in and around the Entertainment District, it is imperative that you do not let your guard down at any point and always have a plan to take care of yourself. If you do find yourself in trouble, you should not hesitate to ask any establishment staff or police officer for help.“

TC Restaurant Group sent the following statement regarding the search for Strain.

“TC Restaurant Group, operator and owner of Luke’s 32 Bridge, is continuing to work closely with the Metro Nashville Police Department to provide security camera footage and any other potentially helpful information to aid in the search for Riley Strain. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones for his safe return.”

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Strain is described as 6-feet, 5-inches tall, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. As shown in the video, he last seen wearing a brown button-up shirt with a black chest pocket with blue jeans, brown boots and a black Apple watch.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MNPD at 615-862-8600.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.