Missing Missouri student: Riley Strain’s family reviewed unreleased surveillance video along Gay Street

NASHVILLE Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of Riley Strain has reviewed unreleased surveillance video of the 22-year-old Missouri student walking along Gay Street.

Strain’s stepfather, Chris Whiteid, told News 2 that in the video it appears Strain is briskly walking or jogging. The camera captured him walking between the Woodland St Bridge and Main St bridge.

On Thursday, volunteers set up a tent in the exact area where Strain was seen. Volunteers handed out flyers and signed up anyone who wanted to be part of the search team. Many of the volunteers have connected with the family friend Chris Dingman.

Dingman has been aiding much of the search efforts online and has received hundreds of tips.

He said a couple reached out Wednesday after they claimed they interacted with Strain the night he went missing.

“The couple that reached out and reported about being in the video that is literally down the corner from us right now. I was able to put them on Facetime with the family last night. It was phenomenal to get to talk to them and I said thank you for your compassion. You are the only one we know in this entire journey that stopped to see what he was doing, and we thank them for it,” Dingman said.

The family is asking if you identify yourself or anyone in the surveillance video clips that have been released, please come forward no matter how small the information is.

More details about Riley Strain

University of Missouri student Riley Strain disappeared while on a fraternity trip in Nashville on March 8.

Surveillance video from Downtown Smoke & Vape Shop on Church Street caught Strain stumbling and falling in a parking lot at 3rd Avenue and Church Street around 9:45 p.m. Then, at 9:47 p.m., surveillance footage caught Strain crossing 1st Avenue North to Gay Street.

Strain’s last phone ping was near James Robertson Parkway and Gay Street between 9:55 p.m. and 10 p.m. Detectives said the last phone conversation Strain had with one of his friends was also during that same time period, but the ping covered about a two-mile radius and didn’t give them a direction of travel or any more details about where Strain might have gone.

A friend of the 22-year-old called 911 on Saturday, March 9 after saying he went to the Central Police Precinct and called the sheriff’s office to file a missing person’s report.

Then, on Sunday, March 17, police announced Strain’s bank card was found on the embankment between Gay Street and the Cumberland River amid the ongoing search effort for the missing college student.

On Monday, March 18, the department released bodycam video from an officer interacting with Strain on Gay Street just south of the Woodland Street Bridge from the night of Friday, March 8.

Strain is 6-feet, 5-inches tall, with a slender build, blonde hair, and blue eyes, according to his family. If you see Strain or have any information about where he may be, you are asked to call the MNPD at 615-862-8600.

