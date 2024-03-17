Missing Missouri student: Riley Strain’s bank card found near Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than a week after University of Missouri student Riley Strain disappeared while on a fraternity trip in Nashville, his bank card was discovered on an embankment by the Cumberland River.

On Friday, March 8, the Mizzou senior was asked to leave Luke’s 32 Bridge, Luke Bryan’s bar on Broadway, after only being served one alcoholic drink and two waters, according to TC Restaurant Group.

“At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs,” the company said in a statement released one week after the incident.

Missing Missouri student: Retracing Riley Strain’s steps in downtown Nashville

Surveillance video from Downtown Smoke & Vape Shop on Church Street caught Strain stumbling and falling in a parking lot at 3rd Avenue and Church Street around 9:45 p.m. Then, at 9:47 p.m., surveillance footage caught Strain crossing 1st Avenue North to Gay Street.

Strain’s last phone ping was near James Robertson Parkway and Gay Street between 9:55 p.m. and 10 p.m. Detectives said the last phone conversation Strain had with one of his friends was also during that same time period, but the ping covered about a two-mile radius and didn’t give them a direction of travel or any more details about where Strain might have gone.

A friend of the 22-year-old called 911 on Saturday, March 9 after saying he went to the Central Police Precinct and called the sheriff’s office to file a missing person’s report.

Riley Strain’s family still searching 1 week after he was reported missing in Nashville

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said its Urban Search and Rescue team has been searching the area around Strain’s last known location near the Cumberland River.

On Thursday, March 14, investigators said there had been no indication of foul play or of Strain being involved in any type of fight or argument.

Then, on Sunday, March 17, police announced Strain’s bank card was found on the embankment between Gay Street and the Cumberland River amid the ongoing search effort for the missing college student.

Riley Strain Continuing Coverage | The latest in the search for the missing Missouri student

This news comes just hours after crews were called out to the Cumberland River to recover a body seen floating down the river ahead of the Martin Luther King Bridge, but the Nashville Fire Department said the individual surfaced from the water wearing a “maroon colored shirt and does not fit the description of the missing student.”

Strain is 6-feet, 5-inches tall, with a slender build, blonde hair, and blue eyes, according to his family. If you see Strain or have any information about where he may be, you are asked to call the MNPD at 615-862-8600.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.