Missing Missouri student: Officials focusing search efforts on Cheatham Dam

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The search for missing Missouri student Riley Strain intensified Wednesday morning as officials focused efforts at the Cheatham Lock and Dam near Ashland City.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the dam around noon and called the efforts a “basic shutdown” at the facility where the Cumberland River flows into Cheatham Lake.

Debris from underneath the dam floated to the top of the water and crews will now search through the detritus for any relevant items possibly associated with Strain.

VIDEO: Search for Riley Strain from Cajun Navy boat in Nashville

Strain’s family, law enforcement and volunteers with the United Cajun Navy were also searching other parts of the Cumberland River Wednesday. Strain’s father, Ryan Gilbert, told News 2 he was glad to be able to go out on one of the search boats and help.

“I’ve got to be here. I’ve got to be on the water. I wanted to be on the water last week, and we had some other family members that took that role that day,” Gilbert said. “But I’m glad to be out here because I want to be here, I want to be the one that finds him.”

University of Missouri student Riley Strain disappeared while on a fraternity trip in Nashville on March 8.

Surveillance video from Downtown Smoke & Vape Shop on Church Street caught Strain stumbling and falling in a parking lot at 3rd Avenue and Church Street around 9:45 p.m. Then, at 9:47 p.m., surveillance footage caught Strain crossing 1st Avenue North to Gay Street.

Strain’s last phone ping was near James Robertson Parkway and Gay Street between 9:55 p.m. and 10 p.m. Detectives said the last phone conversation Strain had with one of his friends was also during that same time period, but the ping covered about a two-mile radius and didn’t give them a direction of travel or any more details about where Strain might have gone.

Missing Missouri student: United Cajun Navy organizing searches for Riley Strain

A friend of the 22-year-old called 911 on Saturday, March 9 after saying he went to the Central Police Precinct and called the sheriff’s office to file a missing person’s report.

Then, on Sunday, March 17, police announced Strain’s bank card was found on the embankment between Gay Street and the Cumberland River amid the ongoing search effort for the missing college student.

On Monday, March 18, the department released bodycam video from an officer interacting with Strain on Gay Street just south of the Woodland Street Bridge from the night of Friday, March 8.

Riley Strain Continuing Coverage | The latest in the search for the missing Missouri student

Strain is 6-feet, 5-inches tall, with a slender build, blonde hair, and blue eyes, according to his family. If you see Strain or have any information about where he may be, you are asked to call the MNPD at 615-862-8600.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.