Missing Mercedes leads wife to deceased husband’s mistress

CLAYTON, Mo. – Over half a year after the death of one Lake St. Louis man, his wife discovered that he had a mistress in an unusual way. Now, that woman is facing charges for attempting to pose as his wife.

The 68-year-old man died in October 2022. Seven months later, in May 2023, his wife found that her late husband had a 2008 Mercedes titled under his name. But she had never heard of this vehicle. And after her husband’s death, she saw that the title had been transferred to another woman.

Court documents state that Kathryn Moore posed as the widow for St. Louis County Vital Records Office on May 18, 2023. She got his death certificate and brought it to the office in an attempt to submit a beneficiary deed for a St. Louis County property, despite being aware that the grantor had revoked it.

Four days later, on May 22, Moore went to the Overland Revenue Office to apply for the transfer of the Mercedes title ownership to be put under her name. According to court documents, she signed an affidavit, representing herself as the man’s surviving wife.

Court documents state that Kathryn Moore had an extramarital affair with the man for several years. On the man’s obituary page, there is also a comment with the initials “KM” that read, “You were a kind and sweet man. I will miss you dearly. KM.”

Moore now faces two felony charges, which include one count of filing false documents and another of forgery. A criminal summons hearing is scheduled for July 9.

The location of the Mercedes is currently unknown.

