Missing Merced 19-year-old possibly abducted, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 19-year-old who has been allegedly abducted in Merced, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers with the Merced Police Department are requesting the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Brianna Manriquez. They say Brianna was last seen in the 400 block of Lesher Drive on Friday at 5 p.m.

According to police, Brianna was wearing colorful leggings, and a purple sweater and riding a purple beach cruiser. CHP officers say the suspect is an unidentified white man, and the suspect’s vehicle is a White GMC Yukon.

Suspect’s vehicle

Victim and suspect, according to CHP

Anyone who might see Manriquez or has any information regarding the suspect and/or their whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.

