Missing Merced 19-year-old possibly abducted, police say

Victoria Meza
·1 min read
Missing Merced 19-year-old possibly abducted, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 19-year-old who has been allegedly abducted in Merced, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers with the Merced Police Department are requesting the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Brianna Manriquez. They say Brianna was last seen in the 400 block of Lesher Drive on Friday at 5 p.m.

According to police, Brianna was wearing colorful leggings, and a purple sweater and riding a purple beach cruiser. CHP officers say the suspect is an unidentified white man, and the suspect’s vehicle is a White GMC Yukon.

Suspect’s vehicle
Suspect’s vehicle
Victim and suspect, according to CHP
Victim and suspect, according to CHP

Anyone who might see Manriquez or has any information regarding the suspect and/or their whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.