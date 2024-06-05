Missing Mashpee teen girl was allegedly assaulted by classmate before disappearance

A missing teen who hasn’t been seen for days was allegedly assaulted by one of her classmates several days before, Mashpee police said Wednesday.

Mashpee police say they are investigating an alleged assault and battery that occurred on May 25 between Aliyah Konton and one of her 13-year-old female classmates. Video of the alleged assault was shared on Snapchat, police say.

After collecting interviews and evidence, police consulted with the Cape and Island’s District Attorney’s office to determine appropriate charges.

On June 2, Konton was reported missing from her home and continues to be the focus of an “intense” search between multiple state, local and federal agencies. An initial Facebook post, on June 3rd by police said Konton may be in danger.

“Our highest priority at this time is the safe return of this missing juvenile. We realize these series of events have caused great concern and attention from the public and we continue to deploy all available resources to safely bring this case to a successful resolution within the parameters of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts juvenile laws,” Masphee police stated.

The 13-year-old assault suspect is seven counts of assault and battery filed in Falmouth District Court Juvenile Division, police say.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation and we continue to follow several leads in an effort to return her home safely,” police said.

