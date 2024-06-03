Missing man eludes Brick police in Forge Pond Park, paddling off in resident's kayak: cops

Christopher Therien, listed a missing and endangered person, fled Brick police who were speaking to him after finding him sleeping in Forge Pond Park off Route 70 on June 3, 2024.

BRICK−A man found sleeping in Forge Pond Road early Monday bolted from police as they were explaining the park rules to him, jumped in the water, swam across the pond and kept fleeing after taking a kayak from someone's backyard, police said.

Police came upon Christopher Therien at 3 a.m. in the park. After fleeing in the kayak, Therien paddled west into the woods behind Ocean County Golf Course, police said.

Police learned that Therien had been entered into a national database of missing and endangered people.

The kayak was soon recovered, but Therien remained missing - until late Monday afternoon.

The search for a missing kayaker contines at the Forge Pond off Route 70 in Brick Monday morning, June 3, 2024.

Brick police, other municipal agencies, the Ocean County Sheriff's Office and the New Jersey State Police searched for Therien into Monday afternoon. The Brick Office of Emergency Management, Brick Emergency Medical Services and the Breton Woods & Pioneer Hose Dive Rescue Team were also on the call. No details were released on how and where the authorities located him.

Emergency personnel gather around the shoreline at the Forge Pond off Route 70 in Brick Monday morning, June 3, 2024. The search was continuing there for a missing kayaker.

More: New NJ scam scheme demands money for missing jury duty

Police stressed that Therien had posed no risk to the public.

A kayak is recovered from Forge Pond off Route 70 in Brick Monday morning, June 3, 2024. The search was continuing there for the missing operator of the boat.

Ken Serrano covers breaking news, crime and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Missing man gives Brick police the slip using a resident's kayak: cops