Missing Lawrence actor still not found. Police ask for help finding Cole Brings Plenty

Police renewed their request for the public’s help after being unable to find missing Lawrence actor Cole Brings Plenty, who is wanted on charges relating to an alleged domestic violence incident, a spokesperson for Lawrence the Police Department said Friday.

Police continued to search for the missing actor and were following up on leads Friday, said Laurea McCabe, a spokesperson for Lawrence police.

Police used a drone team Thursday afternoon to search areas south of Lawrence in the hope of uncovering leads as to the whereabouts of the missing 27-year-old actor, the department said in a news release.

Police were in close contact with the family, who were concerned and were collaborating with the MMIWG2ST Chapter of Lawrence, which stands for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, Two-Spirit, and Trans people.

Police responded early Sunday to reports of a female victim screaming for help at a Lawrence apartment. Brings Plenty, who police have identified as a suspect, fled before they arrived.

Because the incident involves allegations of domestic violence, police said they will not discuss details. Their immediate need is to locate Brings Plenty, police said in the news release.

Traffic cameras showed Brings Plenty leaving Lawrence immediately after the incident, traveling south on U.S. 59 highway. Brings Plenty was last known to be driving a 2005 Ford Explore with Kansas license plate 368PXB.

Brings Plenty’s family reported the actor as a missing person. Brings Plenty starred in “1923,” a spinoff of “Yellowstone,” which stars his uncle, Mo Brings Plenty.

Cole Brings Plenty is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs between 145 and 150 pounds. Brings Plenty has brown eyes and long black hair.

Police ask anyone who sees him or his vehicle to call 911 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-8477.