Missing L.A. County woman located, authorities say

A woman who went missing in Palmdale on March 5 has been found, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Lexi Sutherland-Ward, 28, was identified as an at-risk missing person on Saturday. When reported missing, the sheriff’s department said she had last been seen on the 1500 block of West Avenue O-8 in Palmdale.

“Thank you to the public, the media, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Ms. Sutherland-Ward,” the sheriff’s department said.

No additional details, including where and how she was found, were immediately made available.

