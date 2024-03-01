Missing kids found with dad 150 miles away from mom’s ‘suspicious death,’ NH cops say

A woman’s “suspicious death” is under investigation as police in New Hampshire and Massachusetts searched for her missing children, officials said.

The 31-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment in Berlin at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, according to a March 1 New Hampshire Department of Justice news release. Two children were reported missing after the woman’s body was found, authorities said.

McClatchy News is not identifying the woman, father and kids to protect the identity of the children.

Officials referred to the discovery of the woman’s body as a “suspicious death,” according to the release.

The woman was confirmed to be the missing children’s mother by officials, WMTW and WMUR reported.

The New Hampshire State Police issued an Amber Alert for the missing 4-year-old and 1-year-old, who were said to have last been seen in Berlin with their biological father at about 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29.

The father was driving a white 2017 Subaru Impreza, police said. He was suspected by police to be potentially “armed and dangerous.”

The Amber Alert was canceled later on Friday after the three were found by officers in Keene — about 165 miles southwest of Berlin, according to an update from the New Hampshire Department of Justice.

The two children and their father were unharmed when they were found, officials said.

A suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was taken into custody, according to the Massachusetts State Police’s March 1 post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

There have been no arrests made as of March 1, but the father was with police, the department’s director of communications Michael Garrity told McClatchy News.

Berlin is about 100 miles northeast of Montpelier, Vermont.

