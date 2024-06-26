Missing Key Biscayne man’s paddleboard found near Fort Lauderdale, Coast Guard says

A boater found the paddleboard and some gear offshore between Miami-Dade County and Fort Lauderdale that belongs to a man last seen leaving Key Biscayne Monday evening to go spearfishing, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The boater found the items in the ocean about 7 to 10 nautical miles from shore, said Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Shrebs, a Coast Guard spokeswoman. It was not immediately clear if they were found Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning, she said.

The Coast Guard continued its search for the 29-year-old man — so far, only identified by his first name of Luciano — on Wednesday, Shrebs said.

The search area spans from the waters off Miami-Dade County to Lake Worth, in Palm Beach County, said Shrebs.

The man was wearing a light gray “Reef Cheefs” rash guard and gray sports shorts when he left his family’s home through Pines Canal around 5:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard is asking boaters to be on the lookout for Luciano throughout South Florida waters, and also that anyone with information about his possible whereabouts to call 305-535-4300, 786-316-1074, or call Key Biscayne police at 305-365-5555.