Missing KC teen was last seen near Manchester Avenue: Police

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday, May 22.

Jaden Fernandez, 17, was last seen at 7:30A.M.. in the 10900 block of N. Manchester Avenue.

Fernandez was 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white T-Shirt and black shorts.

If anyone has information about Fernandez’s location, they are asked to call the Kansas City police missing persons unit at 816-234-5043 or call 911.