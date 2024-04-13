Missing Kansas moms were shot, blood found near car: NewsNation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — NewsNation, which is owned by KSN’s parent company Nexstar, reported an update on the search for Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley, the two mothers missing from Hugoton, on Friday.

NewsNation has reported that Butler and Kelley were shot, and blood was found near the car they were last seen in. They said the information comes from sources who told their producers.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation did confirm to KSN Friday night that authorities are searching a large area in Texas County, Oklahoma, but did not give specifics.

This is the first new information they have been able to confirm in over a week.

NewsNation is also reporting that 10 days before the moms went missing, Butler filed a court petition for full custody of her children. KSN requested that court document, but it is now sealed.

The revised order sealing and restricting the case says the document was sealed after Butler and Kelley went missing and that it was to “protect the integrity of a criminal investigation and to protect minor children.”

KSN also asked who requested to have the court filing sealed, and was told that information is also sealed.

Friday marks 13 days since the women were last seen.

