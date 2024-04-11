Missing juvenile runaway from West Virginia found with sex offender in Petoskey

The Michigan State Police assisted a police agency from West Virginia in finding a missing juvenile who was located in Petoskey with a registered sex offender.

PETOSKEY — Plans are being made to return a missing juvenile runaway from West Virginia back home after she was found in Petoskey with a registered sex offender.

On April 10, a West Virginia police agency contacted the Michigan State Police about assisting them in finding a missing juvenile. According to a press release, the West Virginia police agency had information indicating the missing child was in the Petoskey area and had reason to believe they were living with a registered sex offender.

Troopers obtained a search warrant for a Petoskey residence, and upon the execution of the search warrant, found the missing juvenile. She was found in the home of a 26-year-old man who is a registered sex offender with a previous conviction of criminal sexual conduct victim under 13.

According to the release, he was home when the troopers arrived. He said he knew she was reported missing and he allowed her to stay with him.

He was arrested and lodged in the Emmet County Jail. The juvenile was transported to the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post and arrangements are being made to return her home to West Virginia, according to the release.

The police department in West Virginia is handling the investigation as to how the two met and ended up together.

