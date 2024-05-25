Missing juvenile last seen in southwest Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for an at-risk juvenile last seen near West High School.

Karina A. Martinez, 15, was last seen Friday, May 24 in the 1200 block of New Stine Road, according to BPD. Martinez is considered at-risk due to her having no history of running away.

Police describe her to be 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing around 175 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. Martinez was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans and a pair of black sandals. She also had a black backpack on.

Anyone with information regarding Martinez’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the

Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

