Missing Johnson City man’s family following up on leads, tips

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friends and family of Mark “Shoestring” Nichols are continuing to search for him and have followed up on several leads, the family told News Channel 11 on Tuesday.

His sisters, Mary and Jessica Nichols, told News Channel 11 they’ve received tips from the community on his whereabouts, but nothing has panned out.

“We’ve had some possible sightings and we’ve immediately followed up on those,” Jessica Nichols said. “We’ve gone to Bristol, we’ve gone to Erwin, where we met some police officers who actually knew him and followed his YouTube channel and knew him from before. Nothing has panned out so far.”

Nichols was last seen at his Johnson City home on March 27. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert on his behalf on March 31.

Gaining over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, Nichols would often share his travels across the country from train to train.

Nichols’ family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for a reward for information leading to his return. Funds will also go towards expenses incurred by the family staying in the area to help find Nichols.

Anyone with information on Nichols’ whereabouts should contact the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6125 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

