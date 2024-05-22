Missing Jackson child found day after MBI issued alert. See details here

The Jackson Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that Jaylan Smith, 9, of Jackson has been found in good health less than 24 hours after the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation activated the Missing and Endangered notification.

Smith disappeared from the 3100 block of Charleston Drive in Hinds County at around 6 p.m. Tuesday night, a few hours before the MBI issued the alert.

One day after he went missing, Jaylan Smith, 9, of Jackson has been found and appears to be in good health, according to the Jackson Police Department.

The MBI alert stated Smith's family members said he suffered from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

The Wednesday JPD press release states after several hours of searching, JPD, the Hinds County Sherriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation located the child.

Medical personnel are currently examining Smith. The JPD press release states Smith appear to be in good health.

The investigation into Smith's disappearance is ongoing. Those with information relating to the case can call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or JPD at 601-960-1234.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Missing Jackson child found day after MBI issued alert