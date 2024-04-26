Missing Iowa teen's human remains found in Missouri, officials said

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials have identified human remains found by a hunter on Tuesday as a missing teen from Iowa.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control were investigating the discovery of human remains on Tuesday afternoon and have identified the body as Sebastian Tyrese Husted of Centerville, officials said in a news release.

Husted disappeared in January 2018, his sister, Iesha Husted, told the Register that year. He was 19 at the time.

Husted’s remains were discovered by a turkey hunter on a private property in northeast Mercer County in Missouri.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Body of Sebastian Husted, missing since 2018, found in Missouri