Missing Iowa girl safely located

TechCrunch

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has received the go-ahead to construct a new spaceport in Tamil Nadu, with which it aims to help private players launch small rockets in space with less fuel consumption. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the second spaceport, located on an island named Kulasekharapatnam off the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It will be second after the space agency's existing Satish Dhawan Space Centre, founded in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota in 1971, with two launch pads.