Missing Iowa girl safely located
Missing Iowa girl safely located
This season will be Clark's last at Iowa.
Caitlin Clark is back on the court and in range of the all-time NCAA scoring record.
Everyone's definition of a fantasy breakout varies, but Andy Behrens has identified six players who could just shock the world in 2024.
Doctors explain why it’s important for girls to learn more about reproductive health.
"Our role is to ensure boundaries are protected," an intimacy coordinator tells Yahoo Entertainment.
Here's a simple way to juice up your devices without dragging your couch or bed away from the wall.
Next up: Super Tuesday on March 5.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has received the go-ahead to construct a new spaceport in Tamil Nadu, with which it aims to help private players launch small rockets in space with less fuel consumption. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the second spaceport, located on an island named Kulasekharapatnam off the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It will be second after the space agency's existing Satish Dhawan Space Centre, founded in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota in 1971, with two launch pads.
Blast away plaque and bacteria with this top-rated cordless flosser — nearly 40,000 5-star Amazon reviewers swear by it.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Some attendees reportedly wore Chiefs jerseys to the service.
Viktor Arvidsson made his season debut on Feb. 15.
Nikki Haley is making a pragmatic argument that Donald Trump is a fatally flawed candidate who endangers handing the presidency to Democrats for another term.
Clark started hot with 15 points in three minutes to drew within a game — maybe even a quarter — of passing Pete Maravich's scoring record.
Here's the latest health news you need to know, from how many steps you need to protect your heart to TV's impact on nocturia.
Nex Benedict, a nonbinary student has died a day after being physically assaulted by a group of students. LGBTQ+ advocates point to a 'cycle of hate' in school and legislation
"This cuts pizza with ease, doesn’t tear apart the toppings and makes less of a mess," wrote one of the 1,200 five-star reviewers.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don reveals the key findings from his annual MLB stadium review.
The Panthers need a lot of help and don't have great draft capital.
The team's owner expressed confidence in a "championship-caliber team" while admitting to some concern about the pitching depth.