Missing Indigenous woman found months after ominous Facebook message

Missing Indigenous woman from Glendale has been found alive after her Alaskan family recruited assistance from a New Mexican-based attorney and a private investigator.

Worry emerged among the family of Kristelle Day after receiving a message from her on Facebook Messenger on December 22, 2023. Attorney Darlene Gomez, who specializes in cases concerning Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women at her New Mexico law office, conveyed to The Arizona Republic that Day's message detailed that "she was in fear for her life, that she didn't feel safe, that she wanted to leave immediately."

Day's half-sister, Amanda Togise, stated that the family's last contact with Day was on February 29. On that day, using a borrowed cellphone, Day briefly wished her son, who currently lives in Alaska, a happy birthday. Since then, the family has not received any further communication from her.

Prior to this, following the original Facebook Messenger message, the family called in a welfare check for Day, who was allegedly experiencing domestic violence from her then-boyfriend. When officials checked up on Day, she told them she was fine, but her boyfriend was “within earshot,” Gomez said, explaining that victims of domestic violence are less likely to be honest about what’s happening when the alleged abuser is nearby.

Before this incident, after the initial Facebook Messenger message, the family requested a welfare check for Day, who was reportedly facing domestic violence from her then-boyfriend. When authorities conducted the welfare check, Day assured them she was fine, but her boyfriend was “within earshot,” Gomez said, explaining that victims of domestic violence are less likely to be honest about what’s happening when the alleged abuser is nearby.

“The family had called like three times to file the report,” the attorney said. They reached out to the Glendale Police Department and the Phoenix Police Department and weren't able to have Day considered a missing person until Gomez spoke with a Glendale sergeant over the phone on Feb. 28.

Togsie mentioned that she and other family members contacted Glendale police on January 30, 31, and February 6, requesting welfare checks for Day. However, according to The Arizona Republic, Glendale police stated that they were unable to reach Day on each of these occasions.

A spokesperson from Glendale police mentioned that Day's rumored whereabouts fell outside their jurisdiction. Togsie added that the family also reached out to Phoenix police. She expressed disappointment with how officials handled her half-sister's case.

"It's been really frustrating and I'm feeling really let down like we can't even depend on the law enforcement to take our concern seriously," Togsie said.

At this time, a man has been telling the family he does know where she is and is asking them to send him $2,000 to learn of her whereabouts, Gomez said.

Gomez later told the Republic that the family had reunited with Day after paying the man who turned out to be a private investigator. Gomez didn't offer additional details about the nature of the reunion.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Missing Indigenous woman found alive months later