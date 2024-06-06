Missing Indigenous person alert issued for 41-year-old man

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on Wednesday, June 5 for a 41-year-old man who was last seen in May.

Wash Kmush Buckskin, 41, was last seen on Sunday, May 26 around 3 p.m. on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation in Ignacio.

Buckskin stands at 5’11 and is described as a man with brown hair and brown eyes who weighs 160 pounds. He is a member of the Southern Ute Tribe. He wears his hair in a low ponytail and normally wears tennis shoes. Buckskin suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau Investigation

