Missing: Girl, 16, vanishes from Lake County

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported a missing 16-year-old girl on Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is looking for teenager Layleah Fraiser.

Fraiser was last seen at Leesburg High School on March 1.

The authorities said Fraiser shut off her phone at 3:30 p.m. and no one has heard from her since.

The sheriff’s office said Fraiser is a black 16-year-old girl, black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said Fraiser is 5′11 and 265 pounds.

Anyone with information about Layleah Fraiser is asked to contact Detective Cameron at 352-343-9500 or Crimeline.

