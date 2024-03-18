Missing Frat Member Crossed Paths With Cop Before Vanishing

Nashville police have released video that shows one of its officers had a brief exchange with college student Riley Strain before he went missing over a week ago.

The conversation is unremarkable but is another piece of the puzzle of where Strain went after being kicked out of country star Luke Bryan’s bar, 32 Bridge, on March 8.

“How you doing, sir?” Officer Reginald Young asked Strain as he passed the 22-year-old on Gay Street near the Woodland Street Bridge, which spans the Cumberland River.

“I’m good—how are you,” Strain responds as he strolls by alone, no note of distress apparent in his voice.

Young, who was investigating a call of a car break-in, stayed on Gay Street for 45 minutes after the 9:52 p.m. encounter—which is the last known video evidence of Strain’s whereabouts.

Shown was Riley's brief exchange of greetings w/ Officer Reginald Young on Gay St., south of the Woodland St. Bridge, on the night of 3/8. Riley did not appear distressed. Officer Young was there on a vehicle burglary call & remained on that portion of Gay St. for 45 min. pic.twitter.com/z0xeEzeieK — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 18, 2024

The University of Missouri senior’s bank card was found on Gay Street this weekend by two TikTokers who joined the search for him. Police have searched the river several times with no sign of Strain.

Strain was visiting Nashville with about 50 fraternity brothers for a spring formal. On the night in question, he was was escorted from 32 Bridge by staff for an unspecified conduct violation.

The bar has said it served Strain only one alcoholic beverage and two waters before showing him the door. He reportedly told his frat brothers he was heading back to the hotel but never made it.

Security video showed him stumbling down a street, seemingly intoxicated, after leaving the bar. He was reported missing by his frat brothers the next day.

