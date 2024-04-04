Missing Florida woman’s car found abandoned in West Georgia, deputies continue their search for her

Deputies in multiple states are searching for a Florida woman who went missing in February.

Colleen Paulissen Pool, 49, was reported as a missing adult to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 20, 2024.

She was last seen in Homosassa, Florida on Feb. 8.

She was driving a gray Honda Civic, which according to family members, was found abandoned in Jenkins County, Georgia in a wooded area near Bulloch County.

She may be going by the name Colleen Pool or her maiden name Colleen Paulissen.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said she may be headed to Illinois.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 888-269-8477, the Citrus County Sherriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-249-2790, or the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office at 478-982-4211.

