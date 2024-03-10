Missing Florida mom found trapped inside shipping container: police

A Florida mom who was reported missing last week was found on Thursday trapped inside a shipping container, police said.

Marlene Lopez, 52, was last seen Monday at her home on Lucerne Drive, according to a press release from the Cocoa Police Department. A coworker, concerned about her well-being, called the police after Lopez failed to pick up her son.

Detectives investigated "known locations," interviewed family members, and issued a missing person bulletin.

During the investigation, detectives were notified that the woman had been found trapped in a shipping container next to a business at 2005 N. Cocoa Blvd.

Lopez had been banging on the shipping container door when someone heard her and unlocked the door.

Lopez said she did not know how she ended up in the container. The circumstances remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620.





