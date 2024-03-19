Missing endangered person advisory issued for Berks County teen

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Wyomissing Police Department is looking for Melodee Deronette, a 16-year-old who may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Police say Deronette was last seen in the area of Cheltenham Drive in Wyomissing Borough on March 9 at 12 p.m.

Deronette is 5’2″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Melodee is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Wyomissing Police Department at (610) 375-6102.

