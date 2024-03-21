Missing, endangered NC man may be traveling north, alert says

Note: The accompanying video explains what to do if you have a missing loved one in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons wants you to be on the lookout for a missing man who they believe to be endangered.

On Thursday, the center issued a Missing Endangered Alert for 32-year-old Christopher Javon Boone.

The alert said he was last seen on the 250 block of Jowdy Lane in Washington, North Carolina, and may be traveling north to the Washington, D.C. area.

Boone is listed as endangered because he is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Christopher Javon Boone (N.C. Center for Missing Persons)

According to the alert, Boone is described as 6’3″ tall and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

It said he was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie with a colorful patch on the chest area, blue jeans and rainbow-colored LeBron shoes.

His vehicle is a silver 2015 GMC Terrain with NC license plate KLJ-3333.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy J Blake at the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, NC at (252) 946-7111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.