Missing Endangered Alert issued for man who disappeared from west Charlotte home: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man with autism is missing Monday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) and the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.
Officials say that 30-year-old Aaron Jones went missing from a home on Talbert Court. This is near the Interstate 85 and Interstate 485 interchange in west Charlotte.
It is unclear when he disappeared; however, CMPD notified the public around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 29.
Jones is described as a black man standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighing 293 pounds. He has a shaved head, black facial hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen leaving on foot wearing gray sweatpants, a dark blue t-shirt and black shoes.
Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or CMPD Detective Frazita at 704-336-7600.
