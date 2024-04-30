Missing Endangered Alert issued for man who disappeared from west Charlotte home: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man with autism is missing Monday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) and the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

N.C. Center for Missing Persons

Officials say that 30-year-old Aaron Jones went missing from a home on Talbert Court. This is near the Interstate 85 and Interstate 485 interchange in west Charlotte.

It is unclear when he disappeared; however, CMPD notified the public around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 29.

Jones is described as a black man standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighing 293 pounds. He has a shaved head, black facial hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen leaving on foot wearing gray sweatpants, a dark blue t-shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or CMPD Detective Frazita at 704-336-7600.

